Jaguars fans ranked among fanbases who complain the least in the NFL, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Maybe Jacksonville is just a “go with the flow” city?
The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom two of fanbases that complain the most, according to a study by MI Bets.
MI Bets surveyed 5,100 fans from across the country to determine which NFL players, coaches and fanbases complain the most.
- The top NFL fanbases who complain the most: 1. Dallas Cowboys 2. New England Patriots 3. Buffalo Bills 4. Chicago Bears 5. Philadelphia Eagles.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom 2 of fanbases that complain the most at #31 with Jaguars fans most often using a victim mentality.
- Fans ranked Gardner Minshew 32nd among QBs, making him the NFL QB who complains the least.
- Fans ranked Doug Marrone 31st among coaches, making him one of the NFL coaches who complains the least.
- What drives NFL fans craziest about opposing fanbases? Most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media and bad officiating.
Click here to read the full report.