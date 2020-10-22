81ºF

Jaguars fans ranked among fanbases who complain the least in the NFL, study finds

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 06: Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars hold up letters spelling Duval #DTWD during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Maybe Jacksonville is just a “go with the flow” city?

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom two of fanbases that complain the most, according to a study by MI Bets.

MI Bets surveyed 5,100 fans from across the country to determine which NFL players, coaches and fanbases complain the most.

Here’s what they found:

  • The top NFL fanbases who complain the most: 1. Dallas Cowboys 2. New England Patriots 3. Buffalo Bills 4. Chicago Bears 5. Philadelphia Eagles.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom 2 of fanbases that complain the most at #31 with Jaguars fans most often using a victim mentality.
  • Fans ranked Gardner Minshew 32nd among QBs, making him the NFL QB who complains the least.
  • Fans ranked Doug Marrone 31st among coaches, making him one of the NFL coaches who complains the least.
  • What drives NFL fans craziest about opposing fanbases? Most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media and bad officiating.

Click here to read the full report.

