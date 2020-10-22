Jaguars fans ranked among fanbases who complain the least in the NFL, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Maybe Jacksonville is just a “go with the flow” city?

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom two of fanbases that complain the most, according to a study by MI Bets.

MI Bets surveyed 5,100 fans from across the country to determine which NFL players, coaches and fanbases complain the most.

Here’s what they found :

The top NFL fanbases who complain the most: 1. Dallas Cowboys 2. New England Patriots 3. Buffalo Bills 4. Chicago Bears 5. Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase ranked in the bottom 2 of fanbases that complain the most at #31 with Jaguars fans most often using a victim mentality.

Fans ranked Gardner Minshew 32nd among QBs, making him the NFL QB who complains the least.

Fans ranked Doug Marrone 31st among coaches, making him one of the NFL coaches who complains the least.

What drives NFL fans craziest about opposing fanbases? Most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media and bad officiating.

