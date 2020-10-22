More businesses moving to set up shop in San Marco area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – San Marco is attracting businesses from other parts of town, setting up a new boom in development for the historic neighborhood.

You may have noticed crews are digging at the site of the planned Publix at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue. Work is moving forward on the long-awaited project. It will eventually include a two-story building with a parking garage on the first floor, and a grocery store up top.

The developer has also filed permits for the surrounding shopping center. It comes with a $9M price tag, according to our news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Publix isn’t the only new business coming to the area.

Historic San Marco is known for its distinctive shops and boutiques.

Now, a new Jazz club and restaurant are also in the works.

“I want to be part of the experience and I believe that this is ground floor and everything is going to go up so this is the time to have this location,” said Thea Jeffers, Breezy Jazz Club owner.

Jeffers said her club outgrew its' former location.

“This place now sits 155 guests the other space fit only 100,” said Jeffers.

Breezy Jazz Club is currently located on West Adams Street in Downtown and will take the spot of the former Zeus Pizza. It’s now under construction and is expected to include a cigar bar.

“It’s going to bring excitement. It’s going to bring a passion for jazz back and I know for a fact the local artists need a place to call home so breezy Jazz house will be there home,” said Jeffers.

A block from the Jazz Club, another business is relocating from the southside.

“We love the community feel, we’re not a chain or a family restaurant,” said Chef Richard Robinson, Pink Salt Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Owner Chef Robinson said he originally opened in St. Augustine then moved to the southside but structural issues with the building forced him out. He also had to close two months because of the pandemic.

“It’s going to be really nice and vibrant for San Marco,” said Robinson. “San Marco is already vibrant and we’re Caribbean fusion and people love our food. We have a big following and everyday we get emails asking when we are opening.”

Pink Salt is open on Old Kings Road on the Southside only for catering until the end of the month. It also plans to open its new location by mid-November taking the spot of the former Vino’s Pizza & Grill in San Marco.

“Pink Salt will bring our delicious food, our friendly service that we provide,” said Robinson. “We’re just a warm atmosphere that people look for.”