City Council asked to approve $5.3 million to help avoid evictions, foreclosures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council will be asked Tuesday night to transfer $5.3 million of CARES Act funding from the Vystar Small Business Relief program to fund a new Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program.

The program is designed to assist those individuals and businesses impacted by COVID-19 who are facing potential eviction or foreclosure.

The program will be managed by The Jacksonville Bar Association Inc. The process for people to apply for assistance.

The legislation, Ordinance 2020-0673, is expected to be voted on as an emergency. CARES Act funding, which came from the federal government, expires Dec. 30, 2020.