COVID-19 grants now available for Putnam County residents

PALATKA, Fla. – Individual and household financial assistance is now available for Putnam County residents through the CARES Act.

The grants provide up to $2,500 to help households impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides mortgage, rent and utility assistance and no repayment is required.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Dec. 4, or until funds expire. The funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicant Eligibility:

Individuals, up to one per household, who can demonstrate financial hardship directly as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive a one-time grant up to a maximum amount of $2,500, to assist with qualified expenses. Applicants must demonstrate financial hardship, provide documentation of the expenses they are requesting assistance with and be residents of Putnam County.

Eligible Uses:

Rent or mortgage payments for your primary residence

Utility payments associated with your primary residence

Ineligible Uses:

Fund utilization for any expenses other than household rental payments, household mortgage payments, or utility payments associated with your primary residence is prohibited.

Payment of expenses prior to March 1, 2020, and after December 30, 2020.

Expenses prohibited by the CARES Act.

There are two methods to complete an application. The first and preferred is to follow this link: bit.ly/putnamcares and choose an applicable application available in both in English or Spanish. The application will be completed and submitted on-line. The second option is to contact United Way of St. Johns County at 904-829-9721 and ask for assistance.