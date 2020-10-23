COVID-19 grants now available for Putnam County residents

PALATKA, Fla. – Individual and household financial assistance is now available for Putnam County residents through the CARES Act.
The grants provide up to $2,500 to help households impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program provides mortgage, rent and utility assistance and no repayment is required.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Dec. 4, or until funds expire. The funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applicant Eligibility:
Individuals, up to one per household, who can demonstrate financial hardship directly as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive a one-time grant up to a maximum amount of $2,500, to assist with qualified expenses. Applicants must demonstrate financial hardship, provide documentation of the expenses they are requesting assistance with and be residents of Putnam County.
Eligible Uses:
- Rent or mortgage payments for your primary residence
- Utility payments associated with your primary residence
Ineligible Uses:
- Fund utilization for any expenses other than household rental payments, household mortgage payments, or utility payments associated with your primary residence is prohibited.
- Payment of expenses prior to March 1, 2020, and after December 30, 2020.
- Expenses prohibited by the CARES Act.
There are two methods to complete an application. The first and preferred is to follow this link: bit.ly/putnamcares and choose an applicable application available in both in English or Spanish. The application will be completed and submitted on-line. The second option is to contact United Way of St. Johns County at 904-829-9721 and ask for assistance.