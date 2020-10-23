Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), in collaboration with Subaru of Jacksonville and the ASPCA, will be hosting a free adoption event in honor of the Subaru Loves Pets grant program on Oct. 24 and 25.
The public is invited to visit JHS between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on either day and bring home their newest family member.
The goal of this 2-day event is to bring pets and people together with new homes for at least 50 shelter animals.
“There are so many animals looking for a loving home,” JHS CEO, Denise Deislerm said. “We are very excited to partner with such incredible companies to save even more lives and keep Jacksonville a no-kill city.”
All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.
Masks and social distancing are required at JHS. Appointments are no longer required upon visiting the shelter.
Participants can view all available pets online at jaxhumane.org/adopt.
For more information please visit www.jaxhumane.org or call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904.725.8766.
Additional fees may apply.
Our face knowing FREE adoptions are coming up THIS WEEKEND thanks to Subaru Jacksonville and ASPCA! Appointments are...Posted by The Jacksonville Humane Society on Thursday, October 22, 2020