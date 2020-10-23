Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), in collaboration with Subaru of Jacksonville and the ASPCA, will be hosting a free adoption event in honor of the Subaru Loves Pets grant program on Oct. 24 and 25.

The public is invited to visit JHS between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on either day and bring home their newest family member.

The goal of this 2-day event is to bring pets and people together with new homes for at least 50 shelter animals.

“There are so many animals looking for a loving home,” JHS CEO, Denise Deislerm said. “We are very excited to partner with such incredible companies to save even more lives and keep Jacksonville a no-kill city.”

All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

Masks and social distancing are required at JHS. Appointments are no longer required upon visiting the shelter.

Participants can view all available pets online at jaxhumane.org/adopt.

For more information please visit www.jaxhumane.org or call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904.725.8766.

Additional fees may apply.