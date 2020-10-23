Rap video live feed leads to 5 arrests on gun charges, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook Live broadcast of a rap video being produced Monday night on Jacksonville’s Westside led to the arrest of five men on weapons charges, according to police.

Arrest reports from the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office show that investigators were alerted to live feeds on social media of the video, which was being filmed in a cul-de-sac on Indian Lakes Drive, off Ricker Road, north of 103rd Street.

Multiple police units converged on the location and detained several men who police said were seen flashing guns in the video.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, five handguns and an assault rifle -- all loaded -- were confiscated at the scene and five men were arrested.

Tari Mitchell, 21, and Davontae Floyd, 27, are both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ryan Pinkett, 20, Jahlon Wilson, 21, and David Bradley, 28, are all charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers made a recording of the rap video for evidence and alerted the Gangs Unit to the arrest, the report said.