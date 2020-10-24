Digital media and 3.5” floppy disk with child porn found during Gainesville arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a man on 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said they served a search warrant at the home of John Tennant Jr., 70, on Oct. 14 and found a desktop and external hard drive that had at least 5,000 images of child sexual abuse. Tennant also had a 3.5-inch floppy drive that contained images. Police said the image collection began in 1996, and an overwhelming majority of the abuse material is of prepubescent children.

Police said Tennant and his wife maintained a day care out of their home from 1985 to December 2016. The name of the day care was Miss Lynn’s Daycare and later changed to Tennant Family Home Daycare. Police did not indicate if any of the children at the day care were pictured in the images.

Police said Tennant’s wife had no knowledge of her husband’s possession of or interest in child exploitation material.