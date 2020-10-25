2 men injured in shooting at Kings Road gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot early Sunday morning at a gas station on Kings Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:05 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to shots fired at a gas station on Kings Road at Barnett Street.

A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said, police were notified that two men arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).