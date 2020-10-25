Fletcher High, Douglas Anderson students expected to return to classrooms this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students at two Duval County schools are expected to return to classrooms this week after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported at each school.

Fletcher High School students are expected to return to campus on Thursday for in-person instruction after all students shifted to online learning through Wednesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases that health officials linked to activities outside of school, including a party.

As of Friday, Fletcher High Principal Dean Ledford said, the school has more than 40 known cases among students and staff, including student-athletes on several different sports teams.

While students are learning from home, the school is being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, Ledford said.

“Our custodial staff has been in with extra personnel disinfecting the entire school, all the surfaces -- door knobs, commonly used areas, as well," Ledford said. "We’ve already been plenty stocked with cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer and things like that.”

Similar cleaning measures are being taken at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts after multiple COVID-19 cases closed classrooms, forcing students to learn online through Thursday. Students are expected to return to campus on Friday. The school district said it believes these cases are also linked to activities outside of the school.

Last week, Duval County Public Schools released a video with medical experts reminding families to wash their hands, social distance and wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene also reminded families to practice those measures both in and out of classrooms.

The principal at Fletcher High said he is hoping they will not need to extend the school’s closure further, but if they do have to extend it beyond Wednesday, he hopes to let parents know early this week.