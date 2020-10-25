Vigil held to remember teenager shot, killed in 2014

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in 2014 is still asking for the community to speak up. Family members held a vigil Saturday night to honor his life.

It wasn’t much to ask of the Jacksonville MAD DADs to host a vigil for 15-year-old Demantrae Franklin. It’s just days away from six years when he was shot and killed at an apartment on the Westside.

Demantrae Franklin’s aunt, Tyshell Franklin, said to this day there have been no developments in the case.

“Speak up. There’s no need to be quiet,” Tyshell Franklin said. “We’ve been going through this for six years. And we still haven’t gotten any answers at all, and we just want answers. And most of all, we want that person to be brought to justice.”

Police say Demantrae Franklin was shot multiple times in the back.

Officers at the time told News4Jax several witnesses reported hearing gunshots, but no one saw anything, so there was no word on a suspect.

“His parents know, his friends know, everybody knows what he did, and they’re afraid of the animals. We want that animal off the street,” said Rosezina Dib, Demantrae Franklin’s grandmother.

Donald Foy with MAD DADs said the public has to help the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bring in suspects.

“We know somebody saw something, and we as a community have got to take the initiative to break the code of silence and start telling what we know if we want a safe community,” Foy said.

Every year since Demantrae Franklin’s death, MAD DADs has hosted a vigil in his honor.

“He was a happy kid,” Tyshell Franklin said. “If you see him, he was just happy. He didn’t deserve none of this that happened.”

Demantrae Franklin’s grandmother said she consistently checks with JSO for updates in her grandson’s case, and said she is very grateful for the detectives’ help.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call JSO.