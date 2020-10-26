Ex slashes pregnant Lake City woman’s stomach, police say

A pregnant woman was injured in Lake City over the weekend when her ex-boyfriend slashed her across the stomach with a pocket knife, authorities said.

The attack happened about 5 p.m. Saturday near where Northeast Escambia Street meets Northeast Calhoun Avenue in Lake City, the Lake City Police Department said.

Paramedics treated the victim’s injuries at the scene, but she turned down additional treatment.

Officers answering the call learned the victim and her ex-boyfriend, Dwight M. Williams Sr., were discussing an argument they had earlier Saturday when the victim approached Williams, who told her he was not someone to be “messed with,” police said. Witnesses told police things escalated when Williams drew a silver pocket knife and cut the victim across her stomach.

Witnesses said Williams drove away in a white, two-door Nissan.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the 54-year-old Williams, who’s described as bald with brown eyes. No further details about his physical appearance were immediately released.

Anyone with tips on Williams' whereabouts is ask to call Lake City Police at 386-752-4343. If Williams is seen, police recommend that the public avoid approaching him and instead contact local law enforcement.