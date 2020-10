JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A haunted car wash is coming to Jacksonville for only two days in October.

Island Time Haunted Carwash off of University Boulevard is holding the event on Oct. 29 and 30, from 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

The haunted car wash experience is free and there will be other giveaways all night.

The car wash is family-friendly and social distancing will be practiced. It’s putting a new spin on haunted houses.

LOCATION: 5864 University Blvd. West

