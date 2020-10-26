Voter turnout in Duval County up compared to 2016 election

Early voting numbers have doubled in Duval County compared to 2016, and voting across the country is breaking records as well.

Lot J vote-by-mail dropbox site at TIAA Bank Field will open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every day through the end of early voting on Nov. 1st.

With another site opening, we could see early voting numbers rise even more.

“No lines no waiting, just doing my duty,” said voter Todd Jones.

Just nine days away from election day, the US surpassed the total for all early voting in 2016.

“The last 5 elections I’ve early voted, so it’s convenient and it should be allowed,” said Jones.

Here are Florida figures for voting as of Sunday afternoon. 3,716,470 voted by mail. 2,005,936 voted early. The vote by mail number is one million more than the entire by mail for the 2016 general election. The early voting total is already more than half of the 2016 total.

Early voters in Duval say they want to beat a likely busy election day.

“Convenience turns around a gives people a chance. Instead of one day to vote you have several days to be able to go out and vote,” said Jones.

Just this morning, 5.8 million voters in the US either mailed in or showed up to vote in person.

Of those votes, 5.7 million were in Florida, that’s 39% of the state’s registered voters.

We want to remind those looking to drop off their ballots here in the morning, this is a drive-through site, so you won’t have to get out of your car.