Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened sometime before 3:40 a.m. outside of a home near the intersection of McDuff Avenue and Plum Street.

He was shot several times, according to police. There are no suspects in custody but police are hopeful there may be surveillance cameras in the area that will provide clues as to who did this.

JSO did not provide any additional information on what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.