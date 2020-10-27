Narrowing in: JEA Board down to three finalists for CEO position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JEA board of directors will interview three finalists today for the utility’s open CEO position.

The finalists are:

John Lewis Hairston: Chief Operating Officer, Bonneville Power Administration, located in Portland, Oregon

Morgan K. O’Brien: Former Chief Executive Officer and President, Peoples Gas, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jay C. Stowe: Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Stowe Utility Group LLC, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee and former Senior Vice President of Resources and Operations Support for the Tennessee Valley Authority

Community members can attend the interview process happening at the main branch of the Jacksonville Public Library in downtown Jacksonville. Space is limited to 70 attendees and temperature checks will be required before entry.

You can also watch the proceedings and submit public comments online. The access code is 172 088 6263, and the password is B0@rdM33t1ng!

Today will mark the board’s first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.