Florida man arrested for changing Gov. DeSantis’ voter registration

A Florida man who changed the voter registration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and accessed those belonging to NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday.

Anthony Steven Guevara, a 20-year-old from Naples, was arrested at his home after FDLE agents served a search warrant at his home Tuesday.

Guevara was charged with unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent. He was booked into Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bail.

FDLE was notified after DeSantis noticed that his address in the voting registration system was changed to a residence in West Palm Beach.

DeSantis, of course, doesn’t live in West Palm Beach.

Agents said that they were able to confirm Guevara as the suspect and said that DeSantis' voter registration was changed through a web browser, presumably on Guevara’s computer.

DeSantis wasn’t Guevara’s only target.

Agents believe that he also accessed the voter registrations of senator Rick Scott, Florida’s former governor, as well as NBA star James and former player Jordan, a six-time NBA champion.

No changes were made to their records.

“I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case and appreciate the hard work of the offices of State Attorneys Amira Fox and Jack Campbell,” said FDLE commissioner Rick Swearingen. “FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections.”