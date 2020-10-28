Man shot in car in Arlington goes to McDonald’s for help, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot sitting in his car somewhere in Arlington on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they got a call about the shooting around 8:30 a.m. after the victim drove to a Mcdonald’s restaurant on University Boulevard North looking for help. JSO said the shooting happened somewhere between the 1000 block and the 1500 block of University Blvd N.

JSO said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he knew the shooter and JSO said it is now looking for the person of interest.

The shooting marks a string of violence in the Arlington area over the last two weeks. There have been 10 people shot in the last week and the community has nearly tripled its number of homicides -- 18 already this year. So far, JSO has not announced any arrests in connection with the shootings.

JSO said the Wednesday shooting is an isolated event not connected to any of the recent shootings.