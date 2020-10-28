Man shot multiple times in Murray Hill dies of his injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday to report a shooting near the intersection of Plum and Nelson streets. When paramedics arrived, they found the man shot multiple times and rushed him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office later updated its homicide database to reflect that the man died, and detectives are investigating his death as a murder. No information about a suspect or motive was released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.