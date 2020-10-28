84ºF

NICU babies at Wolfson Children’s Hospital celebrate Halloween

No tricks, just tiny treats!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville celebrated Halloween in adorable style this year.

The tiny tots were dressed as adorable treats such as Jif peanut butter, jelly, Chick-fil-A and more.

The team will dress up the babies in costumes on Saturday and post more photos on the Wolfson Children’s Hospital Facebook page.

It was definitely a sweet treat for parents and staff.

You can view more adorable photos below.

