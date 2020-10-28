Man trapped in crash near Cecil Airport dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and another is injured early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Nathan Hale Road at Normandy Boulevard.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the two men were driving south when their SUV left the road and hit a tree. One occupant was thrown from the vehicle but the other became pinned underneath the car when the vehicle overturned after impact.

A group of people that witnessed that crash tried to help before police and paramedics arrived. They tried to lift the car off of the man who was trapped but wasn’t able to.

“He kept saying, ‘That’s my brother. that’s my brother,'" said Coy Carter, one of the bystanders that tried to help. “He was trying to get me to get a tow rope to the car and drag it. I kept trying to explain to him, ‘No we can’t do that. If he is still alive, it’s not going to be good,'”

The man trapped in the wreckage died at the scene. The surviving passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic homicide detectives will try to determine who was driving and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The wreck was clear and Nathan Hale Road reopened about 6 a.m.