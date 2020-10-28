Trump Jr. to host rally in Jacksonville today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Part of a continued effort to fire up voters in Florida, Donald Trump Jr. is holding a rally in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Trump Jr., who is campaigning on behalf of his father President Donald Trump, is hosting three events in the battleground state on Wednesday, including events in Daytona Beach and Vero Beach.

The event in Jacksonville is being held at Diamond D’s Ranch on the Westside at 1:30 p.m.

According to recent polls, presidential candidate Joe Biden has a slight lead over Donald Trump in Florida. In order to close the gap, the Trump campaign has focused its efforts on the Sunshine State in recent weeks.

In response to Donald Trump Jr’s scheduled stops in Florida, Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released the following statement:

“Another day, another attempt by the Trump family to spin this administration’s failures on the issues that matter most to Floridians. Donald Trump has surrendered to the coronavirus pandemic, throwing up his hands instead of helping keep us safe. Even as nearly half a million Floridians remain out of work, Trump similarly gave up on passing additional federal coronavirus relief. Donald Trump has proven he simply can’t deliver for Florida, so it is on us to elect someone who will. Don’t wait another day — drop off your mail ballots at a dropbox or vote early at an early voting site near you.”

Republican National Committee Florida Press Secretary Emma Vaughn said the Trump campaign is continuing to reach out to voters in the state.

“The Democrats talk a big game, but are falling short in the face of Trump Victory’s superior ground game and spirit. On Thursday evening, over 12,000 supporters rallied around President Trump at 906 debate watch parties held across the country,” Vaughn wrote in a press release. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden campaigns to an audience of five.”