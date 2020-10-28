Wounded man walks mile for help after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is recovering after he was shot early Wednesday morning on Jasper Avenue near the intersection of Arlington Place Road in the Woodland Acres neighborhood.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the man was shot about 2:30 a.m., then walked about a mile to a Mobil/Circle K gas station at Atlantic Boulevard and Bowland Street to get help. Employees called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said there was no suspect information provided by the man who was shot.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.