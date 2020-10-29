Man dies after shooting on Claudia Spencer Street, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his mid-30s was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on Claudia Spencer Street, Jacksonville police said.

Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the street, which is in the Longbranch area south of Tallyrand.

Police and paramedics found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they did not have any suspect information to release. They are trying to find witnesses or surveillance video.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or you can provide tips anonymously via Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.