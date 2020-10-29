Putnam County detectives investigate shooting death of 29-year-old

PALATKA, Fla. – Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old Palatka man, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies said they responded Wednesday evening to reports of gunshots on Lettie Lane and found Joseph Rigdon, who lived nearby, injured. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, deputies said.

An autopsy Thursday morning determined Rigdon died from a gunshot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they are interviewing neighbors and friends, but no suspect has been identified and no weapon has been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.