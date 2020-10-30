Columbia County teen found dead in South Florida hotel room, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Columbia County woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.

Lora Grace Duncan was found shot Thursday morning at Hotel, Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront Palm Beaches Resort in Rivera Beach after her parents called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was arrested Friday and accused of manslaughter in connection with the teen’s death, Rivera Beach Police said.

Police said he was found in Jacksonville suffering a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives responded to Jacksonville and established probable cause for his arrest.

Hutto, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, was arrested without incident and transported to the Duval County Jail.

Great teamwork with Rivera Beach PD to bring this suspect to justice. Michael Troy Hutto was arrested at Baptist South for the recent murder of a teenager in South Florida. Hutto was delivered to Duval County Pre-Trial by FHP. pic.twitter.com/6UsXpipvFW — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 30, 2020

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family of this tragic event. Although we hoped for a better outcome, we will assist in any way possible to help bring those responsible to justice," Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said.

The Riviera Beach Police Department is leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (386) 758-1095. Citizens may also report information through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099, or by submitting a tip online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.