Jacksonville man finds $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man nearly missed out on a $1 million windfall because he forgot about a lottery ticket he had purchased.

The 38-year-old man told Florida lottery officials the $30 scratch-off ticket sat on his fireplace for weeks before he realized where it was. It’s a good thing he remembered — it turns out the ticket was a winner.

“I came across the un-scratched ticket while cleaning the house; when I scratched it, I realized it was actually a $1 million winner!” the man said, according to the Florida Lottery. “I wish I would have found it sooner!”

To that we say: better late than never.

The man chose to accept his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $790,000. Because he bought the ticket from the Circle K on Monument Road, the store will receive a $2,000 commission.