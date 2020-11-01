FHP: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening on 103rd Stree near Ken Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling west in the right lane of 103rd Street around 11:15 p.m. when a motorcyclist slowed on westbound 103rd Street to make a right turn. Troopers said the sedan failed to maintain a safe following distance and collided with the rear of the motorcycle

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old Jacksonville man, suffered critical injuries, troopers said. The Highway Patrol report shows he was not wearing a helmet.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the sedan, a 57-year-old Middleburg mam, was not injured.