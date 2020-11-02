9 people arrested in Putnam County ‘Bad Candy’ operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Nine people have been arrested and charged with various crimes after the Putnam county Sheriff’s Office conducted a patrol and warrant operation dubbed “Bad Candy” on Friday.

Deputies said while searching for people with warrants, several suspects had additional charges filed for new criminal violations.

“Unfortunately, we have seen that those who commit these drug-related crimes continue to do so without concern for their families or friends,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Drug-related crimes ultimately hurt people. To feed bad habits, drug users will steal to fund their next hit. Additionally, those who deal in drugs continue to pollute our community with poison.”

The Sheriff’s Office identified (and pictured below) those who were arrested and charged as:

Colton Brown, 32, of Satsuma: Arrested on warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $27,500 bond.

Von Mitchell, 35, of Hollister: Arrested for possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and on a warrant for sale of amphetamines. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where his bail was set at $50,000.

Courtney Ridenhour, 30, of Palatka: Arrested for possession of controlled substance and on two warrants for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail where her bail was set at $8,000.

Elvin Rollins, 40, of Melrose: Arrested in July on warrants for selling cocaine, selling methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where his bail was set at $105,000.

Katrina Sermons, 39, of Palatka: Arrested on two warrants for sale of cocaine and two warrants for unlawful use of a two-way communication device. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $55,000 bond.

Donald Smith III, 29, of Palatka: Arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where his bail was set at $10,500.

Jonathan Stevens, 32, of Palatka: Arrested on a warrant for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond for violation of unrelated charges.

Jason Tibbs, 46, of Palatka: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where his bail was set at $5,500.

Christopher Walters, 19, of Interlachen: Arrested on a warrant for the sale of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where his bail was set at $5,000.

Suspects in "Bad Candy" operation. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Officials are still searching for Quindarrius Lampley, Evan “Seven” Brown, Dominique “DaDa” Seymour, Shannon Bryant, Brandy Terrill and Michele Blackwelder on drug-related felony warrants.

“Make no mistake we will continue to arrest and charge those who abuse or sell drug in Putnam County,” DeLoach said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-277-8477.