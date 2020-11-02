Jacksonville man charged with 16 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is facing 16 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Tommie Eugene Mercer III, 20, was arrested Sunday after the Animal Care and Protective Services found 12 adult dogs and four puppies in inhumane conditions in kennels at his house, according to a complaint.

The complaint shows the dogs had no potable water, little food, cages filled with feces and urine, and were emaciated. The dogs are now being cared for at ACPS.

According to an arrest report, the case against Mercer began on Sept. 24, when a neighbor reported an awful smell coming from Mercer’s home, along with the sound of barking dogs. An animal control officer went to the home and found 16 canines, most of which were hound dogs, that were used for hunting, according to Mercer.

A kennel is seen the yard of the home. (WJXT)

In addition to dogs being emaciated, according to investigators, some had ear infections and worms. And, according to investigators, the dogs appeared to have not been receiving veterinarian care.

The arrest report stated that when Mercer was questioned about the condition of the dogs and their kennels, he said, “I work 55 hours per week.” Mercer then acknowledged having custody of all 16 dogs for an entire year, the report shows.

Court records show that the animal control officer gave Mercer six written citations for not taking good care of the dogs, but by the time the state attorney’s office reviewed the case, a warrant was issued for Mercer’s arrest on 16 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony.

The warrant was served on Sunday. As of Monday afternoon, Mercer remained in the Duval County jail on $40,000 bond, according to online jail records.