Man stabbed to death by Murray Hill homeowner, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was stabbed to death Monday morning in Murray Hill and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes it might have been in self-defense.

Investigators said the man, believed to be in his 30s, arrived at a home on Ernest Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and asked to speak with someone who didn’t live there.

The homeowners, a man and his girlfriend in their 60s, told JSO they tried explaining that the person he was asking for didn’t live there.

Then a fight broke out, JSO said.

During the fight, the male homeowner eventually grabbed a knife that was outside on the porch and stabbed the man, according to JSO.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don’t know who the man is and wouldn’t give the name of the person who he was asking for, but investigators said they are looking for that person and for additional surveillance video. JSO is also looking to identify the man who died.

JSO said the homeowners were not hurt and are being interviewed by investigators.