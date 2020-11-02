Suspect sought by Jacksonville FBI in ATM skimming ring captured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Romanian man suspected of being part of a large ATM skimming ring based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been captured, according to a news release Monday from the Jacksonville FBI.

The FBI announced in September that Doru Marian Maris was wanted in connection to the international skimming ring. According to the FBI, the group is suspected in the theft of over $1.2 million.

The operation, the FBI said, performed skimming and “cash-out” operations throughout the country including Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York, New York; Memphis, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Mobile, Alabama.

A federal warrant was issued in August for Maris after he was charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud. He and several others were named in the indictment.

According to the indictment, between March 2019 and June 2020, the group stole credit card information and funds by placing skimmers on ATMs. After they removed the skimmers, the FBI said, the suspects downloaded the stolen account and personal identification numbers and re-encoded that data onto blank cards.

The FBI said it’s still working to track down Nelu Onica: