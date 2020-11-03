Board names Jay Stowe as next CEO of JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a Monday night special meeting, the JEA board picked Jay Stowe as the next CEO of the utility.

Stowe is the chief executive officer and founder of Stowe Utility Group LLC, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is the former vice president of resources and operations support for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

He was chosen over the two other finalists -- John Lewis Hairston, the chief operating officer of Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon, and Morgan K. O’Brien, the former chief executive officer and president of Peoples Gas.

Stowe will take over for Paul McElroy who was called in to replace Melissa Dykes, who herself replaced embattled former CEO Aaron Zahn.

Zahn was fired by a different JEA board in January following his role in the controversial failed plan to sell the city-owned utility.

The senior leadership team is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and city council.