Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man with memory loss

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Missing person
dsd
dsd (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a 59-year-old Shannon Rockwell.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen Tuesday around 4 a.m near Ingleside Avenue and Fitch Street. Police noted Rockwell suffers from memory loss and walks with a noticeable limp on the left side.

If you see Rockwell or know where he could be, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

One of Rockwell’s family members called the News4Jax newsroom and did not wish to be interviewed but asks the community to please help bring him home.

