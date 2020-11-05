Man accused of taking upskirt photos in Jacksonville supermarkets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the last two months, women have reported a man following them in Jacksonville supermarkets and using cellphones to take photos under their dresses, according to police reports.

Three incidents happened in September and October at the Publix location off 103rd Street and another incident occurred at the Publix location off Duval Station Road, according to the incident reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

On at least two different occasions, witnesses and victims gave the same description of the man, saying he has a slender build and low-cut black hair with a receding hairline. He was reportedly seen wearing a T-shirt, light blue jeans, and red and black high top shoes. On one occasion, according to one of the reports, the man possibly left in a small white SUV. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said, the better the description, the better the chances of the man getting caught.

“When you have a vague description of a person and there is no additional information the officers have, such as a tag number or a good vehicle description, it’s highly unlikely that he will be caught unless he strikes again and someone is able to get more information from police," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said that if you are in a situation like this, don’t confront the individual, get away, get a description and contact authorities.

Another incident report shows there are photos of the man, who has not been identified, at the Publix off 103rd Street, but those have not been released by police at this time.

If you know anything about these incidents, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.