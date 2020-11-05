Nassau County to open 2nd round of COVID-19 relief grants Nov. 19

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Commission has approved another round of CARES Act relief funds for rental and mortgage payments for residents who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Any activities -- reduced hours or income, termination or layoff from employment -- that occurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, due to COVID-19 are eligible.

Residents can submit applications from Nov. 19-30. For your application to be considered, it must be received by the Nassau CARES office not later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Information about the CRF Program for Rental and Mortgage Assistance will be available at https://www.nassaucountyfl.com/1039/Nassau-CARES starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Application assistance will be available by contacting Carol Gilchrist between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Nov. 19 to Nov. 30 at (904) 530-6020 or emailing cgilchrist@nassaucountyfl.com. The office will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Application packets can be picked up at the following locations during normal business hours:

Nassau County, James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097

Callahan Town Hall, 542300 US Highway 1, Callahan, FL 32011

Fernandina Beach City Hall, 204 Ash Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Online applications will be available at https://www.nassaucountyfl.com/1039/NassauCARES starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. To request application packets by email, send your request to cgilchrist@nassaucountyfl.com

VERY IMPORTANT: Because of CDC Guidelines about social distancing, please do not plan to complete your application at the

county offices.

Applications and documentation will be accepted at the drop box located at the front entrance of the James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097 beginning Thursday, Nov. 19. For your application to be considered, it must be in the drop box no later than the 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Applications sent by mail or by FedEx should be addressed to Nassau CARES Application, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097. Applications must be delivered by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Please note if the carrier does not deliver by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, your application will be ineligible.

Incomplete applications or applications with missing documentation may be deemed ineligible. Applications may not be reviewed if documents are missing, falsified or illegible. Upon the review, if your application is incomplete, you will be notified by e-mail or telephone and will be provided an opportunity to submit the incomplete information by 5 p.m. the following business day. The incomplete information will need to be hand-delivered to the Nassau County, James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097 by the deadline.

Eligible applicants will be selected for an award by an independent contractor. The process for selection will be to sequentially number all submittals on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (but not in date/time order of submittal). After all applications have been numbered, a Random Sequence Generator will be used to establish a review sequence. The applications will be reviewed based on random sequence until the maximum number of eligible applications are processed.

Applicants will be notified of their award beginning Dec. 1 by e-mail or phone call.