Officer saves man’s life after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shooting victim is in stable condition thanks to the quick actions of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant near the intersection of 1st Street was on duty around 5 a.m. when the sergeant heard a single gunshot.

During a search of the area, the sergeant found a shooting victim two blocks away, calling for help. The sergeant rendered made a tourniquet, which likely saved the man’s life, due to severe arterial bleeding.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to OK.

Two people who were in the area at the time are being interviewed to helping identify a possible shooting suspect who was seen running to the area before the shooting.