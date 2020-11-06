Fans, businesses gearing up for scaled back Georgia-Florida festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday afternoon, the iconic Georgia-Florida matchup is kicking off in the River City. While canceling RV City and tailgating in city space wasn’t the news anyone wanted to hear, the festivities will still go on at the Jags stadium. They’ll go on at Tailgaters Parking on East Adams Street near Talleyrand Avenue.

“We want our customers to be able to come down and get out and have some fun, some safe fun,” Bratcher said.

Rachel Bratcher is the business manager and says Saturday, fans can enjoy a private tailgate while spreading out. The company says tailgaters are urged to follow CDC

guidelines by social distancing, limiting their party to 10 people or less, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, utilizing hand washing stations, and being cognizant of others at all times.

“There’s plenty of space for customers to come down and have their own private tailgate in a safe environment,” Bratcher said.

Leteshia Bell, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer, also released a statement to News4jax.

“We normally have upwards of 3,500 to 4,000 individual cars, buses, RVs, and/or limos that we park on an annual basis for a normal FL/GA Game Event. However, this year, we are sitting around 1/8 of the total number of customers that have pre-purchased a spot in one of our lots,” Bell said. “In comparison, we usually have approximately 250 RVs (for all lots), but this year, we have 50 RVs in total.”

If tailgating fans do head to the TIAA Bank Field, they’ll notice rules in effect. Only19,000 people are allowed inside, and all tickets will be on mobile phones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash isn’t allowed, all payments will be contactless, and concession stands and restrooms will all be open. Fans will also be asked to follow signs encouraging social distancing. They’ll also need to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Also this year, not just anyone can be at the stadium. If fans do not have a ticket to the game, they’re strongly encouraged to stay away.

Bell says fans who reserve tailgating spots are welcome to enjoy the day in a healthy, safe environment.

"While we respect and understand that there will be “NO TAILGATING” allowed on City-owned property or City managed property, we are going to offer what we are designed to offer to customers," Bell said. “We are going to do so with an even greater adherence to all recommended guidelines as set forth by all governing agencies.”

The staff at the stadium will be busy because after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday, the Jags are taking on the Houston Texans at home Sunday.

To learn more about Tailgaters Parking, click here. Read about Georgia-Florida stadium rules, click here.