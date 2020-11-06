Police: 3 wounded, including juvenile, in 2 separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate two shootings in separate parts of town Thursday night, one involving a victim that was described by police as being a juvenile.

The first shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to East Union Street near North Washington Street, and that they found two men suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as life-threatening. Investigators believe there was an altercation between the two men and police described it as an “isolated incident.”

The other shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Saint Clair Street and Broadway Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office said responding officers found a “juvenile male victim."

Saint Clair & Broadway

That victim was said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no suspect information and no arrest was immediately announced.