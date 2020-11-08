Florida reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases in 2 months

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,820 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 843,897 cases since March.

That’s well above the state’s average of 5,000 daily cases in the past week and the highest one-day increase since Sept. 1.

Florida vs. Duval County daily coronavirus cases since June 1

Sunday’s report included 22 additional recent deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,333 deaths of both Floridians and others in the state related to the coronavirus. Deaths in Northeast Florida reported Sunday include an 83-year-old man in St. Johns County and three additional deaths in Putnam County -- a man and a woman in their 80s and a 64-year-old man.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

There are 2,777 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The state reported 63 new hospitalizations on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 50,489 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

The percent of positive results have ranged from 4.91% to 8.27% over the past two weeks and was 6.23% Saturday.