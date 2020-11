JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in the murder of a 19-year-old during an altercation Sept. 11 on Lambert Street in the Fairfield neighborhood of Jacksonville.

Steafon Fields was located Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in the teenager’s death.

Police at the time said the 19-year-old was shot several times and died at the scene.