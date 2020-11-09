Jacksonville City Council member Scott Wilson tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scott Wilson, a member of the Jacksonville City Council, has tested positive for the coronavirus, News4Jax learned Monday.

Wilson told News4Jax that he found out the results of the test on Monday. Wilson said he has some nasal congestion but no other symptoms.

“The City of Jacksonville is bringing this to your attention for your safety and the safety of others around you,” the city wrote in an email to council members Monday afternoon. “If you are or feel like you are getting sick with any COVID-19 symptoms such as a sore throat, shortness of breath, dry cough, etc. we recommend that you immediately begin self-isolation and that you get tested.”

City Council is scheduled to have a regular meeting on Tuesday, but after Wilson’s diagnosis, the council is now waiting for guidance on whether to have an in-person meeting or virtual meeting. It was expected to be the last meeting for Wilson in the council.

The former council president recently lost a bid to become Duval County Clerk of Courts, falling to fellow Republican Jody Phillips in the primary.

In March, Councilman Sam Newby was one of the first public figures in Jacksonville to test positive for the coronavirus. Newby was hospitalized during treatment and eventually recovered.