President-elect Biden begins transition while President Trump has yet to concede

As President-elect Biden begins his transition to take over the reins of power in January, President Trump has yet to concede the election. His campaign has already filed multiple lawsuits in swing states around the country where the vote count was close. More suits are expected.

The issue of the lawsuits the Trump campaign intends to file is complex because there are simply so many. The most critical lawsuits at this point appear to be in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, which President-elect Biden is beating President Trump by about 40,000 votes. Trump campaign lawyers said another lawsuit will be filed Monday.

It’s unclear at this point whether any of these lawsuits have much chance of succeeding in changing the election, but Trump surrogates like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are publicly still trying to fight for, as they characterize it, to count every legal vote.

“What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard. Then and only then that America will decide who won the race,” said McCarthy.

There have been reports that members of President Trump’s inner circle have been pressuring him to concede the race, but people within the campaign have been disputing that.

Meanwhile, the President has continued to make his case on Twitter, which shows a feed of many tweets from the President that the social media site has flagged.

At the same time, other elected Republicans are starting to pressure the President to concede, like Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland speaking today on CNN.

“I think he ought to at least acknowledge that he will, even if it may take a few more days for cooler heads to prevail and to convince him it’s the right thing to do for the nation. We do have still, I think, three states outstanding," and Hogan. "Hopefully, that’s going to happen any day now. But at some point, I think very soon the narrative may change, more and more people in my party are accepting the results, and a number of people also did congratulate the president-elect, and hopefully the president’s team will do the right thing in the end.”

In addition to lawsuits, the other issue we will be monitoring is recounts in other states like Wisconsin and Georgia.