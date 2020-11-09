U.S. Coast Guard rescued 4 children, 4 adults and dog from water in St. Mary’s Inlet

ST. MARY'S INLET, Ga. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people and one dog out of the water, after their sailboat hit the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia on Sunday.

At around 5:00 p.m., Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville were alerted to the boat in distress.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport Response crew rushed to the area and rescued four children, four adults and one dog off the 30-foot sailing vessel. Two of the survivors were taken to to Baptist Medical Center for advanced care.

The sailing vessel struck the rocks on the jetty due to reported engine failure, according to USCG.

“We are extremely fortunate this case resulted in eight lives saved, but it also serves as a critical reminder to recreational boaters that conditions throughout the Southeast are extremely unpredictable and dangerous right now,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Sector Jacksonville commanding officer in a statement.

Authorities recommend for all boaters to be cautious and stay off the water until Tropical Storm Eta passes and weather conditions improve.