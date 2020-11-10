Another City Council member in quarantine after exposure to colleague with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another member of Jacksonville’s City Council is dealing with the realities of COVID-19 exposure.

Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson, who represents District 10 encompassing the city’s Westside, posted an update Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, saying she and her family are in quarantine because of her close contact with a council member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scott Wilson told News4Jax on Monday that he was the council member with the positive test. Wilson said he has some nasal congestion but no other symptoms.

Priestly Jackson’s tweets said that she and her family all tested negative with rapid response tests but that they must remain in quarantine until they can retest Thursday because of the virus' incubation period.

Wilson told News4Jax that he was at an in-person council meeting last week.

Priestly Jackson said on Twitter that she sat next to Wilson at that meeting and walked around with him, which placed her in the exposure zone.

Real life during the Covid-19 pandemic...I am currently quarantined at home bc of exposure to one of my CC colleagues, who received a positive test result yesterday. We had a CC workshop on Lot J (our first in-person meeting with most CMs) on last Thurs. The CM & I sat ... 1/ — B.A.Priestly Jackson (@Priestjax) November 10, 2020

I will go to Mayo Thurs to get retested & our crew will retest on Thurs too. We are a close knit family & we hung out together all weekend. We celebrated the BidenHarris win...& we quarantine & test for Covid-19 bc we care abt each other & our neighbors too. #covid19care — B.A.Priestly Jackson (@Priestjax) November 10, 2020

City Council was scheduled to have a regular meeting on Tuesday, but after Wilson’s diagnosis, the council meeting was canceled.

There’s no word yet on when the meeting will be scheduled or if Wilson will be a part of it since Tuesday was expected to be Wilson’s last meeting in the council.

In March, Councilman Sam Newby was one of the first public figures in Jacksonville to test positive for the coronavirus. Newby was hospitalized during treatment and eventually recovered.