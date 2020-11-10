Fernandina Beach, North Florida Land Trust buy 3 acres near Egans Creek Greenway

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – About three acres near the Egans Creek Greenway in Nassau County will be safe from any development after the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) completed a deal to purchase two parcels of conservation land for the City of Fernandina Beach.

NFLT negotiated the $400,000 agreement with the landowner, J. R. Holdings of North Florida.

As part of its partnership agreement with the city, NFLT paid for 50% of the acquisition cost and the city paid the remainder, the nonprofit wrote in a press release.

“The two parcels are adjacent to an undeveloped City-owned right of way and this purchase will keep this natural space intact,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “Our Amelia Forever Campaign, designed for acquisitions like this, helped to fund our committed portion of the purchase price. Businesses, foundations, individuals and other entities can contribute to conservation by joining our campaign so we can continue to save other natural places on the Island.”

The properties are now owned by the City of Fernandina Beach and will be added to the Egans Creek Greenway.

NFLT continues to raise money for conservation projects on Amelia Island through its Amelia Forever Campaign. To donate, visit www.nflt.org/ameliaforever or contact Megan Mangiaracino at (904) 479-1967 or mmangiaracino@nflt.org.