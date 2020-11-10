Man shot, killed in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after a shooting Tuesday in the Moncrief Park area of Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a ShotSpotter call in the area of West 23rd Street near Wilson Street.

Police said they found a man lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).