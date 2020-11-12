Rain, wind, some power outages as Eta nears

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts overnight as Tropical Storm Eta moves across Northeast Florida prompted a few hundred power outages in our area early Thursday morning and rainfall of up to 1 inch of rain accumulated in the hours before the system is expected to move over Jacksonville.

As of 8 a.m., there were 27 customers of Clay Electric in the dark, another 74 were out in Putnam County and nearly 500 outages in Alachua County. FHP was also reporting outages in Alachua and Putnam counties.

Rainfall overnight has been light in Northeast Florida, although bands of tropical rain are possible later this morning.

A Clay County resident whose house has flooded before is watching the storm carefully.

“Every time it rains my friends call me and they’re like, 'You worried, Paul?’ Hopefully, we’ll be OK if it doesn’t sit on us,” Paul Morse said.

The Weather Authority said it doesn’t appear the storm will stay around long enough to cause flooding problems beyond some brief ponding on the road and some tropical flooding from the onshore flow along the coast and tidal rivers.

Tropical Storm #Eta Advisory 48A: Center of Eta Moving Across North Florida. Still Producing Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Over Portions Of The Northern Florida Peninsula. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 12, 2020

The storm slogged ashore near Cedar Key about 4 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Eta briefly gained hurricane strength Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, but weakened significantly before reaching the coast.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries, serious damage or flooding in the Tampa Bay area as the storm skirted past that region Wednesday afternoon. Several tornado warnings were issued, but there were no reports of one touching down.

Tampa Bay officials closed some lanes on two of the three bridges that cross Tampa Bay, connecting the St. Petersburg area to Tampa, on Wednesday evening. Tampa International Airport suspended operations Wednesday afternoon, with plans to reopen no later than noon Thursday.

Officials at Jacksonville International Airport told News4Jax they did not expect to have to close JAX.

The storm had meandered in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday. Eta is forecast to dissipate over the western Atlantic Ocean by the weekend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an expanded emergency declaration to include 13 counties along or near the Gulf coast, adding them to South Florida counties. DeSantis also asked for an early emergency order from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to free resources needed to tackle the storm. President Donald Trump granted the request Wednesday evening.

The storm first hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killed at least 120 people in Central America and Mexico, with scores more missing. It then moved into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday near where the Everglades meet the sea.

Eta hit land late Sunday as it blew over Lower Matecumbe Key, in the middle of the chain of small islands that form the Florida Keys, but the heavily populated areas of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties bore the brunt of the fury with heavy rainfall.

It was the 28th named storm of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. And late Monday, it was followed by the 29th storm, Theta, located far out in the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles from the Azores.