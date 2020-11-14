Lighting up St. Augustine Beach for 2020 holiday season

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The city of St. Augustine Beach is promoting several socially responsible events to encourage visitors to come down to the beach during the holiday season.

The events will be set against a backdrop of fabulous, colorful light displays mainly down A1A Beach Boulevard as well as throughout Pier Park.

The light displays are a collaborative effort between the city and local businesses to celebrate all that the beach has to offer.

The season runs from Saturday through Jan. 17.

“This year, St. Augustine Beach staff and commissioners invite you to ‘Light Up the Beach’ during the holiday season. Dig into the garage, attic or hidden closets and boxes for strings of bright colored lights and beachy decorations to make our city ‘very 2020’ for a unique holiday display," Mayor Margaret England said.

England said her staff has some surprises in store "which we hope will make all smile and bring delight.”

“As we gather safely with family and friends these brightly colored lights will evidence our relief, a deep breath and hope for the New Year," she said.

Visit St. Augustine said businesses will be staying open later through the holiday season, so locals and tourists can enjoy the spectacle while shopping and dining. The usual “Light Up” night ceremony was canceled this year due to COVID-19 precautions, but people told News4Jax they’re still having a great time getting festive.

“It feels so good to have St. Augustine having all these lights, hundreds of thousands all strung up for us to enjoy," Brandon Kellogg said.

“I feel like Christmas is coming early," said Krista Pickens, who is visiting from Tampa. “I think everyone needs some jolly time in their life, so I feel like Christmas is coming earlier, jollier, and better than ever.”

The Nights of Lights will take place nightly from dusk until dawn every night through Jan. 31.

Events being held during the season:

Nov. 28 from 4-8 p.m.: Art walk/Shop & Dine the Beach (In association with the Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach); Pope Road to A Street

Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m.: Surf Illumination (Put on by the St. Augustine Beach Civic Association); St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

Dec. 12 from 4-8:30 p.m.: Holiday Night Market (In association with The Wednesday Pier Farmers Market); St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

Dec. 19 from 4-8 p.m.: Art walk/Shop & Dine the Beach (In association with the Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach); Pope Road to A Street

For more information on the events, contact Melinda Conlon, Communications & Events Coordinator. Eventspio@cityofsab.org, 904-471-2122, or 904-295-2271.