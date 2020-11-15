America’s Navy looking for top Jacksonville students for $180,000 ROTC scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy recruiting leadership will be here in Jacksonville to meet with high school students and administrators about the Navy’s scholarship, which pays full tuition for students who show exceptional academic and leadership credentials, as well as the wide range of STEM-related careers available in the Navy.

On Friday, Nov. 20th, Navy leaders will be gathering at Edward H. White High School to meet with students virtually from at least 15 schools to discuss the scholarship program including:

Jacksonville High School

Baldwin High School

Englewood High School

Paxon School for Advanced Studies

Samuel W. Wolfson High School

William M. Raines High School

Jean Ribault High School

First Coast High School

Mandarin High School

Robert E. Lee High School

Terry Parker High School

Andrew Jackson High School

Sandalwood High School

Westside High School