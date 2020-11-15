America’s Navy looking for top Jacksonville students for $180,000 ROTC scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy recruiting leadership will be here in Jacksonville to meet with high school students and administrators about the Navy’s scholarship, which pays full tuition for students who show exceptional academic and leadership credentials, as well as the wide range of STEM-related careers available in the Navy.
On Friday, Nov. 20th, Navy leaders will be gathering at Edward H. White High School to meet with students virtually from at least 15 schools to discuss the scholarship program including:
- Jacksonville High School
- Baldwin High School
- Englewood High School
- Paxon School for Advanced Studies
- Samuel W. Wolfson High School
- William M. Raines High School
- Jean Ribault High School
- First Coast High School
- Mandarin High School
- Robert E. Lee High School
- Terry Parker High School
- Andrew Jackson High School
- Sandalwood High School
- Westside High School