KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Following the tradition of bringing a “gravity indicator” on their spaceflight, astronauts in the Dragon Capsule selected “Baby Yoda” for their journey to the ISS.

The crew kept “The Child” a secret until they reached zero-gravity.

NASA and SpaceX also did not reveal the identity of the fifth passenger until all astronauts were ready.

The character, as fans know, is part of the Disney Spin-Off Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

Click here to read more.